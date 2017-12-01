Two nabbed over ivory

Police in Rumphi have arrested a man and a woman for offering for sale two pieces of ivory in the district.

Team of Police officers from National Police Headquarters Wildlife Investigations Unit in conjunction with officers from Rumphi conducted a joint operation which led to the arrest of Dominic Mfune aged 30 and Charity Munthali aged 33.

According to Rumphi police public relations officer Victor Khamisa, the two were found with two pieces of raw ivory weighing 50 kilograms.

At the meantime, the two have been charged with two counts of illegal dealing in government trophy contrary to section 86(1) and possession of a trophy of a protected specie contrary to section 91 of Wildlife Act .

Dominic Mfune hails from Jomboli village T/A Katumbi while Charity Munthali comes from Chilongozi T/A Chikulamayembe both in Rumphi district.

The team of police officers led by Inspector Kadamika has so far made two operations in the district and has been successful in combating wildlife crime .