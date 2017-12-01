National IDs will save public funds – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said that the coming of national identity cards will help to save money for public services.

Speaking during closing of the mass registration at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Mutharika said the national ID is a game changer that will solve the issue of ghost workers.

“The National ID Card is a game changer. with a legal identity of every citizen, we will now flash out ghost workers from the public services. We will save more money for the public services,” said Mutharika.

He also added that with a National ID, every citizen can now access banking services because banks feel secure to deal with legally identified citizens.

According to Mutharika, with the National ID, banks no longer have reason to deny services to farmers, mothers and sisters living in rural areas.

“We also expect to see an increase in e-commerce and online transactions because national identity system steps up electronic security. Not for so long now, we will now be buying and selling our goods online more than ever,” he said.

Over Nine million Malawians have been registered in the mass identification initiative.