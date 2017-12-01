DPP MPs caught stealing from MCP MP

Three Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament were shown on CCTV footage tampering with the drawer of a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator.

The three legislators are Christopher Mzomera Ngwira of Mzimba Hora, Blantyre North’s Francis Phiso and Nkhotakota South East legislator Martha Lunji.

The three have been named and shamed following their involvement in the missing of items belonging to lawmaker for Lilongwe Msozi South Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

It is reported that last week Mwale raised an alarm that his newspapers and personal documents were missing from his seat drawer in the chamber.

This prompted the Speaker of the National Assembly to order a review of the CCTV footage to determine what happened to the missing documents.

On Thursday morning, Dzoole Mwale stood again on point of order asking the Speaker to submit his findings in the house and that was when the MPs were shown the footage.

Dzoole then told the house that Parliament should act on this matter and discipline those who were tampering with his drawer, arguing some of his personal items were missing.