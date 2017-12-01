Devotion: He defeated the devil on your behalf

Revelation 1 :18 ” I am He that lives, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for ever more, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.”

If you live in a house without any keys to the house, you are living at the mercy of the owner of the house. He can choose whatever he wants to do with you at any time. He who lives without keys to his house has no authority.

This is the situation in which the devil is. He doesn’t have any keys. He doesn’t have any authority. Jesus took away everything he had and all he does is deceiving people that he still has some power. What a lie. Believers have the power, the devil doesn’t have anything.

Don’t fear the devil. He is not someone to worry about. Jesus defeated him on our behalf. Hebrews 2:14-16 “For as much then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage. For truly he took not on him the nature of angels; but he took on him the seed of Abraham.”

The devil was defeated right in the presence of his demons in hell. The Bible says it was a public spectacle where every demon saw. It’s was a shameful defeat. Colossians 2 :15. “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a show of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” Devil thought he had punished Jesus by hanging Him on the cross. He never knew he was bringing trouble to himself.

If he knew he would not have crucified Jesus. 1Co 2:8 “Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.”

Jesus has all authority and he commissioned us with the same ALL AUTHORITY to go to the whole world. Matt 28:18-19 “Then Jesus came up and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.

Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit”

Therefore use the authority in school, at work, in business,in ministry and everything you do. Dont accept to be defeated. You are above that level. You are a person with authority now and forever.

Luk 10:19 “Look, I have given you authority to tread on snakes and scorpions and on the full force of the enemy, and nothing will hurt you.”

PRAYER

Thanks you father for the victory I had in Jesus over the enemy in His home ground in hell. I defeated Him in Christ Jesus when all demons were watching. I am above him because am commissioned with authority in Jesus name.

I will never belong to his side because he is a loser. I am a victor all the way. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.