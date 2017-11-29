US to pay Malawian health workers for 3 years

The United States Government will provide salary support for the next three years for up to 462 Malawian healthcare workers.

According to the US Embassy in Malawi, the beneficiaries of the development will be Malawian healthcare workers deployed in high HIV burden facilities of Lilongwe, Zomba, and Blantyre districts.

These healthcare workers include Nurse Midwife Technicians, Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Assistants, Lab Technicians, and Clinical Technicians who will provide critical HIV/AIDS and other life-saving services to hundreds of thousands of Malawians.

It is reported that to date, 325 of these healthcare workers have been recruited and deployed with the remainder expected to be deployed by December 31, 2017.

The initiative has been made possible by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).