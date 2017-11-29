Thugs set ablaze Mzuzu Seventh Day church

Police in Mzuzu have launched a manhunt for suspects who set ablaze a Seventh Day Church at Lupasa in the city.

According to the police, the fire was noticed by Austin Nkhoma whose house shares boundary with the church.

Confirming to Malawi24, Mzuzu Police spokesperson Martin Bwanali said Nkhoma shouted for help to put out the fire that had at that time destroyed pews, wall clock and windows costing K395,000.

He added that police suspect the incident to be a case of arson by some thugs in the area.

The police have since appealed to well wishers to join hands in the search for the thugs.

Arson is an offense contrary to section 337 of Malawi’s penal code.