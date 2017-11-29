Mixed fortunes for Flames stars in the PSL

Malawian stars plying their trade in South Africa’s elite Premier Soccer League (PSL) are going through a season of mixed fortunes.

While some are flying high with their respective clubs, others are enduring a patchy spell.

The country has 6 ambassadors flying the Malawi flag in the PSL namely Robert Ng’ambi, Limbikani Mzava Atusaye Nyondo, Robin Ngalande, Gerald Phiri Jnr and Gabadihno Mhango.

The 2017/18 campaign is three and a half months old, but the early signs are already favouring a few.

Ngalande who returned to the rainbow nation this year to join rookies Baroka fc following a successful, brief stint with Tnm Super League newcomers Masters Security, seems to have found his feet in the league after netting twice in back to back outings.

However team success outweighs individual joy for the Flames forward.

His team is currently setting the pace at the top of Absa Premiership with 19 points from 12 games, just a point above Orlando Pirates in second.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s Baroka, who retained their PSL status through playoffs after finishing second from bottom in the previous campaign, have 4 wins, one defeat and 7 draws under their belt.

In third spot lies Malawi’s captain Mzava whose team Golden Arrows has chalked 17 points from 12 matches as well.

Mzava and Abafana Bes’thende have 3 victories, 1 defeat and 8 draws, netting 16 goals against 13 conceded.

They finished the previous term on position 8.

It takes 4 steps down the ladder to trace another Flames star, Nyondo and his Bloemfontein Celtics who sit 8th in the league.

The 7 place gap between Nyondo’s Celtics and Ngalande’s table topping Baroka is a bit deceiving because the difference in points between the two countrymen’s teams is just 3, as Celtics have amassed 16 points having played a match less than the top three.

Nyondo and the Siwelele who were in 12th place at the end of last season have won 4 times, losing once and drawing 6.

Their 8 goals scored equal those they have let in.

While the top half of the table offers hope for Malawi and its three sons, the story down the bottom half is of huge concern.

While Phiri was on loan at Platinum Stars last season, Mhango inspired Bidwest Wits to their first ever PSL league triumph finishing as the club’s top scorer with 9 goals.

But this term, things have gone haywire for the Clever Boys who shockingly sit bottom of the 16 team table.

They have collected just 9 points in 11 fixtures, registering 2 wins, 6 defeats and 3 draws.

The Gavin Hunt led side has scored only 6 goals while leaking 15 in the process.

Worse still, Mhango has had his personal woes to contend with, as he is still serving a six match suspension for spitting at Amazulu defender Michael Morton.

The situation isn’t any better for Malawi’s longest serving representative in the PSL, Ng’ambi.

His team Platinum Stars are level on 9 points with Wits but a superior goal difference sees them in 15th place.

The Dikwena who finished 9th in the league in the 2016/ 17 term have won just once, losing five, drawing six.

Ng’ambi and Ngalande are the leading Malawian scorers with 2 goals each while Phiri and Nyondo have one goal apiece.