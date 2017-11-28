Rainstorm destroys houses in Nkhatabay

Heavy rain and strong winds on Monday destroyed houses and shops at Mpamba Trading Centre in Nkhatabay.

The incident has left many familes homeless and in need of help.

According to a resident of the area Mathews Kasambara, the rain started at around midday on Monday.

“It was around 11:50am when it started, heavy rain accompanied by heavy blowing wind started pouring.

“Many houses had their roofs blown off while some shops were also destroyed,” said Kasambara.

Public relations officer for Nkhatabay police Cecilia Mfune said they have received reports but the number of affected families is not yet known.

During the current rainy season, there have been similar incidents at Phwezi and Livingstonia in Rumphi and Mpherembe in Mzimba.