Man fined for seeing his mother naked

The Dedza third grade magistrate court has fined a 28-year-old man for entering into a bathroom whilst his mother was bathing.

According to the Malawi Police Service, the convict has been identified as Duncan Chimpeni who is a fourth born son of the 53-year-old woman.

According to police, on Tuesday last week Duncan had some misunderstandings with his mother.

It is reported that the convict followed his mother to the bathroom where she was taking a bath and started insulting and whipping her.

The victim had to run naked into the house for safety and the matter was later reported to the police.

According to the state prosecutor Constable Dennis Beyadi, Duncan was arrested and charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.

In court he was ordered to pay K50, 000.

Duncan hails from Kalembere village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza district.