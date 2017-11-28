Man dies after drinking Kachasu

A 57-year-old man has died after drinking locally brewed beer called Kachasu without taking food.

The deceased Macford Matemba is reported to have drunk Kachasu at Manyenga village in Nkhotakota and he was later found dead at a house.

Confirming the incident to Malawi24, Nkhunga Police Spokesperson Ignatius Esau in Nkhotakota district said Matemba was taken to hospital where post-mortem revealed that death was due to low sugar.

Esau has since appealed to community members to desist from drinking beer without food in their stomach.

Kachasu is one of the local beers with highest alcohol percentage.

Matemba was from Chimbudzi village, Traditional Authority (TA) Wimbe in Kasungu district.