Malawi’s Chawinga nominated for African player of the year award

After she won the golden boot award in the Swedish Women Football League, the gods continue to smile on Tabitha Chawinga following her nomination for the 2017 Caf Women Player of the Year award.

Despite her team Kvarnsvedens being relegated, Chawinga was very impressive in the just ended season in which she finished as the top goal scorer.

Now, on Monday, Caf revealed the nominations for the Women Player of the Year award which will take place in Accra, Ghana next year.

She will compete with Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria, Chrestina Kgatlana from South Africa, Gabriel Aboudi Onguene from Cameroon and Rutendo Makore from Zimbabwe.

She is the current Malawi Women’s National football team captain.