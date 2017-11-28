Devotion: Make your mornings special

Isa 50:4 (BBE)The Lord God has given me the tongue of those who are experienced, so that I may be able to give the word a special sense for the feeble: every morning my ear is open to his teaching, like those who are experienced.

The opening scripture says every morning my ear is open to his teaching, like those who are experienced. Make a deliberate action to hear the Word of God every morning. Start your day on a high note and you make your days high.

There is a spiritual rule and its found in the Word: Rom 11:16 “If the first fruit is holy, so is the lump. If the root is holy, so are the branches.” This tells us that to make the lump holy, you need to start with the first portion.

In the same way if you want to make the root branches and who tree holy, make the roots holy. So the morning is the first portion of the day.

The morning is the root of the day. If you want to have a good and wonderful day, make your morning good and wonderful.

Jesus used to utilise mornings for prayers and personal devotions.Mark 1:35 “Now in the morning, having risen a long while before daylight, He went out and departed to a solitary place; and there He prayed.” When you pray, study the Word and study right devotions and right materials you will be making your days good.

You make your first portion of day good and in a way sanctifying the rest of it. However if you start your days with bad news like watching pictures of people beheaded in an accident, or those whose limbs were cut or had intenstines gushed out, you may have bad days always.

Even some jokes or postings or news or anythings that are useless, should never be the first on your day menu. They will spoil your day.

This is the reason why you need not read, see or hear everything that has happened. Have a choice of what makes your day.

Sometimes someone may tell you of people that have lost their lives. Just to hear that some people have lost their lives is enough. You dont need to go deep into seeing graphic pictures of their bodies without limbs and heads.

You dont need to see the pictures of them lying in a pool of blood. That can spoil not only one day but several days ahead. Instead stick to the Word and its good news that will make your days good and enjoyable.

Dont keep graphic images in your mind.Keep the images in the Word that transforms us from one glory to another(2 Cor 3:18).

Confession

All my mornings will be sanctified and the rest of days will be holy. In Jesus Name. Amen

