Deekay boss arrested for stealing millions

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested Deekay Branch Manager for Dwangwa for misappropriation of about K12 million.

The suspect Arthur Ndekha aged 43 is reported to have stolen K11.8 million from the company.

Confirming to Malawi24, Nkhunga Police Spokesperson Ignatius Esau in Nkhotakota district said an audit conducted at the branch revealed the money was misused between December 2016 to November 217.

The suspect is yet to appear in court to answer chargers of theft by servant contrary to section 286 of Malawi’s penal code.

Ndekha comes from Masache Village, Tradition Authority (TA) Ngabu in Chikwawa district