Zimbabwe: Mugabe gets national holiday honor

Zimbabwe has honored former president Robert Mugabe by declaring his birthday, 21 February, a public holiday nearly a week after being ousted from power in a forced resignation.

“It is hereby declared that February 21 of every year henceforth shall be a public holiday to be known as the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day,” government’s own paper, The Herald, reported.

The paper reported that calls for the former president’s birthday to be made a national holiday were adopted by the government in August, following intense lobbying by the Zanu-PF Youth League.

The decision was officially recorded on Friday, it adds.

Mugabe’s tenure withstood repeated claims of hanging on to power through brutal repression of dissent and claims pof election rigging and corruption.

But the 93-year-old was forced to resign following a military coup instigated by the sacking of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pave way for Mugabe’s wife to take over the reigns of power.

Mnangagwa has been made acting president.