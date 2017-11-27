Designers showcase at Africa Fashion Festival

Designers from Malawi and other countries showcased their designs at the Africa Fashion Festival which was held over the weekend at Latitude 13 hotel in Area 43, Lilongwe.

The festival brought together up-and-coming Africa designers based in Malawi and across the borders who had the chance of winning people’s hearts with their designs.

Speaking at the event, one of the fashion designers Lilly Alfonso commended Lush Africa for organising the Africa Fashion Festival saying it has inspired and given chance to so many designers.

Alfonso who owns a designing company called Lilly Alfonso encouraged other fashion designers to use fashion as a key to success.

In her remarks, Lush Africa’s Lorraine KIjajic said the event was colourful and the designers had a great opportunity to present their talent to different people who have been at the event.

She uttered that the festival has reshaped mindset of the designers and they can agree with her that there is a still way to go.

She therefore encouraged the designers to put more effort in their talent by using fashion to an end.

The fashion designers show was conducted at Latitude 13 Hotel in Area 43 from 6pm to 10. On Sunday, the show was held from 9pm to 5am.

On Thursday organizers of the Africa Fashion Festival conducted a business seminar at Don Bosco technical college with the students at the institution who wish to become fashion designers.