Chihana’s bodyguards beat up Aford senior members

Bodyguards of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President Enock Chihana have severely assaulted two of the party’s senior members.

The incidemt happened at Byte Lodge at Area 47 on Monday when the party met to discuss dates for a convention.

The meeting was attended by among others Aford Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Mwenifumbo and party leader Chihana.

Reports show that Secretary General Christopher Litchi and Central Region Chairman Nicholas Kamoto were assaulted outside the lodge by people suspected to be Chihana’s drivers and bodyguards.

According to Mwenifumbo, the thugs severely assaulted Litchi using sjamboks and crowbars.

He said Chihana refused to control the bodyguards and downplayed the attack.

“I have witnessed it with my own eyes when our President refused to go out to control the situation he just said ‘Zapanja’ (it should not concern us),” said Mwenifumbo.

He explained further that Litchi was taken to police to record a statement and get a letter before going to the hospital for medical treatment.

Mwenifumbo has since condemned the violence saying he is not going to allow the party members to shed blood.

“I will not allow this to continue, this is not why late Chakufwa Chihana fought for our democracy, we are to involve the police until justice prevail,” he added.

The meeting which was organised by Chihana ended prematurely following the incident.

Mwenifumbo recently expressed interest to contest for the position of president at the Aford convention and he is likely to face Chihana.

Aford is reported to have political shake ups among members over the convention.

But Chihana downplayed reports of internal fighting saying the party is intact.