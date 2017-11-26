MDF soldiers advised against imitating Zimbabwean Army

While the military in Zimbabwe are getting praise and five star rating all over the world for successfully kicking President Robert Mugabe out of office, the Malawi army has been advised to stay out of politics and to respect office of the President.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Griffin Supuni-Phiri has warned that any Malawi army officer meddling in politics will be kicked out of the armed forces.

“We do not do politics here. Always obey the command of elected authorities” advised General Supuni-Phiri during the commissioning and passing-out parade of 14 officer cadets and 1,462 soldiers at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

“Leave politics to the politicians. You are only answerable to the president and the people of Malawi. The Army is not a place to advance selfish or political motives” he emphasized.

General Supuni-Phiri’s sentiments have been interpreted by our senior analyst as an assurance to President Mutharika who presided over the event that Malawi will not experience what happened in Zimbabwe where the armed officers successfully staged a coup to oust President Robert Mugabe from office.

“The General issued those comments to assure President Mutharika whose public rating is nosediving that he has the blessing of the armed forces” Williams Simango told Malawi24.