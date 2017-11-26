TNM 4G Lite Flash

By November 26, 2017

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has fined Malawi Congress Party K106 million as penalty for illegal connection.

According to sources from LLW, MCP had illegal connection at headquarters in Lilongwe and LWB disconnected water supply on Thursday.

The information further suggests that MCP had two water connections and the one which was legal accumulated a bill of K6.8 million which the party failed to settle.

LLW acting Public Relations Officer Maurice Nkawihe confirmed the the news but could not comment further as he is reportedly out of office for other duties.

MCP Deputy Secretary General Elsenhower Mkaka dismissed the claims saying the what the board calls ‘illegal connection’ is the fire extinguishing system they connected on their own some years ago.

“The board’s connection was specially made at the premises. What they call illegal connection is the fire extinguishing system which the board itself connected at the place where there meter is. Only the hose reels were connected to this, more like a hydrant so much so that whenever there was a disconnection all the taps were dry save the fire extinguishing system,” said Mkaka, adding his surprise to the board’s actions describing the fire extinguisher connection as illegal.

“The board has been seeing this whenever they came to take meter readings. We are surprised that what they did themselves and have been seeing all these years, now they have chosen to call it illegal connection. What we know about illegal connections is that they are hidden and kept away from the public eye,” said Mkaka.

On the bills that MCP is supposed to settle, Mkaka said they yet to discuss with the board to register their view. However, he outlined that MCP started settling the K6.8 million bill.

“We are yet to meet the board to understand their point of view.
As for the K6.8 million bill, we were not receiving bills. When they sent us a disconnection notice, we went to the board to reach an agreement as to how we would settle this. As a matter of fact two weeks ago we paid K2 million and we expected to pay K1.8 million in the coming week as the agreement we made with the board was that we should at least pay K3 million and finish the rest in chunks,” he said.

MCP headquarters is ine of the oldest structures in the capital, Lilongwe, situated just opposite the Reserve Bank of Malawi at City Centre.




39 Comments

  1. Christopher John says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:48

    U can’t say propaganda while evidence is there.unless water boards has involved in politics.

    Reply
  2. Michael Zuze says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:47
    Reply
  3. James Chinthali says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:47

    *Report on Insight Visits* “`1. Area 47: Mr Patel The Plot is for business and has several warehouses under construction. I suspect that all these construction works were fine using Non Revenue Water from LWB. FACTS OF THE CASE The water supply was disconnected a year ago but instead of paying the bill they resorted to make their own illegal connection and steal LWB water. They however drilled a borehole to fool LWB. Water supply has been stopped completely. 2. Manobec Premises Tenant: Central Medical Stores Illegal Connection which has been there for a long time without being detected. When I asked who owns the place, we were told that Mr Patel owns the complex with other two close complexes, the new Hotel under construction opposite Crossroads and the TNM complex across. These are large properties and I directed management to check with all the facilities related to Manobec or Mr Patel and establish whether their connections are legal. The current tenants which are Central Medical Stores Trust, has rented these premises since 2011/12. Previously the premises were rented by Central Medical Stores before it became a Trust. There is a clear link between the properties of Area 47 and this Manobec plot in Area 5. This is a habitual criminal who must be thoroughly investigated. Ironically, As we left MCP, I asked management to find out who owns Pacific Hotel at City Centre and it turned to be the same Patel. 3. MCP Headquarters The Premises has 2 Water Supply supply lines. Last payment made was in May 2017. A bill amounting MK6.8Mill is still outstanding. They have been charged with a penalty amounting to K106 million. Upon inquiry, I was told that these calculations were made based on 10yrs of violations. It is obvious that this illegal connection was done very long time ago and that 10 yrs is an under estimation. An agreement to settle a large bill was not being honoured. The illegal connection was cut and the legal supply disconnected too. Currently there is no water supply at MCP Headquarters“`.

    Reply
  4. SmartBoy Gamariel says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:46

    Ndale chabe akumuopa chakwera koma anthu tinayera m’maso sitikubwerera m’mbuyo mcp ikulowa m’boma

    Reply
  5. Brian Alex Phiri says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:45

    Afunse anzawo during Nazi rule in Germany they had a Minister Of Propanganda but they failed… MCP come 2019 they will bounce back in government anthu atopa ndi these so called old politicians. In Kenya Kanyattas Party Bounced back after so many years in opposition zichitikanso kuno ndithu am prophesing this today

    Reply
  6. Nangozo Clara Jede says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:44

    Chakwera Ndi Wolumikiza Madzi Kupusa Eti

    Reply
  7. Sothini Banda says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:43

    In this corrupt nation i would do the same… I don’t blame the mcp guys. Blame the head of state mwana atate ake akakhala akuba nayeso amayamba kuba .

    Reply
  8. Medi Banda says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:42

    Fusani ndizaliti zimenezi chakwera kulibe komaso chakwera sichipani ayi chipani ndi gulu

    Reply
  9. Mafuno Stev Uladi says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:40

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk aliyense padziko ndimbava umboni ndabusawa

    Reply
  10. Lindizgani Mughogho says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:40

    xaxxiiii

    Reply
  11. Gravel Masinja says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:39

    Ngati wayamba chinyengo kunja kwa boma nanga akazalowa m’ boma

    Reply
  12. Felix Saquator says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:39

    kkkkk ameneyi Siwabwino. vote yanga mmmm yamukana kale.

    Reply
  13. Francisco Matewele says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:39

    Koma izi mwati sindale chabe??????

    Reply
  14. Chimwemwe Nomsa Mandula says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:39

    Ngati mwayamba masamu muli a opposition ndiye mukalowa boma xitha bwanji

    Reply
  15. Watson Phill says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:35

    Kikikikikikikiki this post is funny kikikikikikikiki a water board ndimakapedi lol!

    Reply
  16. Fatsan Kamesa says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:35

    ATTENTION. ATTENTION. ATTENTION
    Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, uncles and aunties, nephews and nieces, doctors and nurses, neighbors and colleagues, students and graduates… I really don’t have anything to say… Thank you for your attention :-P.

    Reply
  17. Charles Chisongah says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:34

    Chilangotu ichi,ngati ayamba kukuchosa pano nanga a court ukazaluza ndiye uchithawatu chipani.Uziona sunasiya dala Ubusa kusamva kusata zosata sata.

    Reply
  18. Muluya Beston Kambeta says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:33

    Hahahahhaha Lazaro waumphawi wataniso

    Reply
  19. Whyghtone Makwalo says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:33

    Propaganda?

    Reply
  20. Lamion Nangoza says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:32

    A Nyani amenewa asawinenaso 2019 koma adzawine 1964 basi

    Reply
  21. Mac Macphalen Unyolo says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:32

    kkkkkkk koma a chakwera mpaka kuba madzi ku water board??? ndye mukuchita chinyengo before kulowa m’boma mukupereka chitsanzo choipa kwa anthu dziko muno

    Reply
  22. Billiat Chidoma says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:31

    hahahahahaaaa odi ukooo….. abusa abeko madzi kkkk zamanyazi

    Reply
  23. Michael J Kainga says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:31

    Inu mwziwa liti boma lopoila chakwela 2019 boma tatopa ndi ma black out ife osamakoza zamagesi muli bzy kumafufuza anthu chonsecho mbava mu dpp ndi phwiiiii zausilu

    Reply
  24. Charles Chisongah says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:29

    Abusa!!,mwalawiratu ngati mukuyamba kuba zaboma musawine kukhala msogoleri,nanga mukazakhala msogoleri??.Muziona mwakula mwatha.

    Reply
  25. Samson Katema says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:28

    Is That 1 Aman Of God?

    Reply
  26. Mmacford Chinonga says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:28

    Mantha ndi ife sitikukumwetsani madzi mu sova

    Reply
  27. Pythaking Pythaston Matekenyanic says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:27

    shaaa!!!!!kulibe wabwino ndithu

    Reply
  28. Abraham Bandah says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:27

    APM MPAKA 2024 WOOOO AMENE ZIKUMUNYASA ACHOKE KAYE PANG’ONO KUNO KU MALAWI ADZABWELE 2078 NYAU PARTY IKADZALOWA M’BOMA

    Reply
  29. Mmacford Chinonga says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:27

    Ndala zautsiru inu A DPP

    Reply
  30. Rodgers Issa Peter Kuseli says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:26

    kkkkkkk suzaiwona vote yanga wayamba kale kuba kkkkkk water gate Sheeeee abusa kkkk pastor president kkkk koma mutchuka

    Reply
  31. Kennedy Bernard says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:25

    Pastor mumabanso?

    Reply
  32. Abraham Bandah says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:24

    kkķk ngati akuba madzi ali ku opposition nde akadzalowa m’boma 2078 sadzayambilaso zogwilira azimayi apayoniya aja komanso kutilanda ziweto, kuponya anthu mudziwe laming’ona

    Reply
  33. Veronica Banda says:
    26/11/2017 at 09:23

    kawalala!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

