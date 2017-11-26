Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has fined Malawi Congress Party K106 million as penalty for illegal connection.
According to sources from LLW, MCP had illegal connection at headquarters in Lilongwe and LWB disconnected water supply on Thursday.
The information further suggests that MCP had two water connections and the one which was legal accumulated a bill of K6.8 million which the party failed to settle.
LLW acting Public Relations Officer Maurice Nkawihe confirmed the the news but could not comment further as he is reportedly out of office for other duties.
MCP Deputy Secretary General Elsenhower Mkaka dismissed the claims saying the what the board calls ‘illegal connection’ is the fire extinguishing system they connected on their own some years ago.
“The board’s connection was specially made at the premises. What they call illegal connection is the fire extinguishing system which the board itself connected at the place where there meter is. Only the hose reels were connected to this, more like a hydrant so much so that whenever there was a disconnection all the taps were dry save the fire extinguishing system,” said Mkaka, adding his surprise to the board’s actions describing the fire extinguisher connection as illegal.
“The board has been seeing this whenever they came to take meter readings. We are surprised that what they did themselves and have been seeing all these years, now they have chosen to call it illegal connection. What we know about illegal connections is that they are hidden and kept away from the public eye,” said Mkaka.
On the bills that MCP is supposed to settle, Mkaka said they yet to discuss with the board to register their view. However, he outlined that MCP started settling the K6.8 million bill.
“We are yet to meet the board to understand their point of view.
As for the K6.8 million bill, we were not receiving bills. When they sent us a disconnection notice, we went to the board to reach an agreement as to how we would settle this. As a matter of fact two weeks ago we paid K2 million and we expected to pay K1.8 million in the coming week as the agreement we made with the board was that we should at least pay K3 million and finish the rest in chunks,” he said.
MCP headquarters is ine of the oldest structures in the capital, Lilongwe, situated just opposite the Reserve Bank of Malawi at City Centre.
*Report on Insight Visits* “`1. Area 47: Mr Patel The Plot is for business and has several warehouses under construction. I suspect that all these construction works were fine using Non Revenue Water from LWB. FACTS OF THE CASE The water supply was disconnected a year ago but instead of paying the bill they resorted to make their own illegal connection and steal LWB water. They however drilled a borehole to fool LWB. Water supply has been stopped completely. 2. Manobec Premises Tenant: Central Medical Stores Illegal Connection which has been there for a long time without being detected. When I asked who owns the place, we were told that Mr Patel owns the complex with other two close complexes, the new Hotel under construction opposite Crossroads and the TNM complex across. These are large properties and I directed management to check with all the facilities related to Manobec or Mr Patel and establish whether their connections are legal. The current tenants which are Central Medical Stores Trust, has rented these premises since 2011/12. Previously the premises were rented by Central Medical Stores before it became a Trust. There is a clear link between the properties of Area 47 and this Manobec plot in Area 5. This is a habitual criminal who must be thoroughly investigated. Ironically, As we left MCP, I asked management to find out who owns Pacific Hotel at City Centre and it turned to be the same Patel. 3. MCP Headquarters The Premises has 2 Water Supply supply lines. Last payment made was in May 2017. A bill amounting MK6.8Mill is still outstanding. They have been charged with a penalty amounting to K106 million. Upon inquiry, I was told that these calculations were made based on 10yrs of violations. It is obvious that this illegal connection was done very long time ago and that 10 yrs is an under estimation. An agreement to settle a large bill was not being honoured. The illegal connection was cut and the legal supply disconnected too. Currently there is no water supply at MCP Headquarters“`.
