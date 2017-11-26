Four die in Dedza accident

Four students have died after their bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river at Mtakataka in Dedza this afternoon.

Police in Dedza have confirmed the death of two males and two females who were involved in an accident at Mtakataka in the district.

Fourteen other people suffered serious injuries during the bus crash.

The deceased are Winnie Yolodani, Osward Chimangeni, Moses Mzumara and Aggie Kanyemba.

The Coaster was carrying Mzuzu University and Mzuzu Technical College students who were coming from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo where they went to play quarterfinals of the National Bank College Basketball Tournament.

Dedza police station public relations officer sub-inspector Edward Kabango said the vehicle registration number BS 8599 plunged into Nadzipulu River at Nadzipulu Bridge along the Balaka-Salima M5 road.

According to Kabango, the driver of the vehicle identified as Stephano Kanowa aged 39 failed to control the vehicle due to speeding.

“The vehicle swerved to the right lane of the road where it hit metal bars of the bridge, overturned and landed into the river,” said Kabango.

He said the driver and other 21 passengers sustained minor injuries while 14 others sustained serious injuries.

According to Kabango, 27 of the injured are receiving treatment at Mua Hospital while others were taken to Dedza District Hospital.

He however said “at the meantime the police are not aware whether the deceased are students or officials.”