ESCOM hikes blackout-persistent electricity tariffs by 25%

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) will be hiking the rates that Malawians pay for blackout-persistent electricity by 25%.

The hike, likely to come into effect next month, will see people pay out K73.23 from K58.80 per kWh following MERA’s extraordinary meeting held on 22 November which approved ESCOM’s request to hike the electricity rates.

One of the local weekend papers, Malawi News has bashed the hike, saying it will “worsen people’s already dire situation”.

On its editorial, the paper questioned the rationale behind the hike following reports of corruption and fraud at Magetsi house.

“Malawians are for nothing else apart from the chaos, corruption, fraud, incompetent and deception, evils that have been left to thrive with freewill in entities such as MERA, ESCOM, and EGENCO”.

Blackouts have now become a norm in the country with most parts experiencing over 24 hours without electricity.

To help ease the situation, the country’s electricity generator, EGENCO, was issued with a green light to set up standby generators worth K54 billion.

But according to published reports, the tender awarded process has been marred with fraud with evidence showing that ESCOM and EGENCO manipulated the process to give South Africa based, Aggreko Power Solutions, a leeway in winning the tender to supply the generators. The contract has so far been signed without following contractual agreements.