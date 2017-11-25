Rapist gets 8 years IHL

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced a 46-year-old man to eight years in prison for raping and impregnating a 20-year-old mentally ill woman.

Ntchisi Police Station Public Relations Officer Gladson M’bumpha identified convict as Laudani Jamu.

M’bumpha said Jamu raped the girl in October at Kaoza village in the district.

“After this the victim was discovered pregnant during the said month and upon being questioned she revealed that it was the convict who is responsible for the pregnant,” he explained.

The matter was therefore reported to police and the convict was arrested after being identified during an identification parade.

In court the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua said the offence is serious in nature as the victim is mentally ill hence the offender deserved a stiff punishment.

She then sentenced him to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour to send as a caution to others with similar intentions.

Laudani Jamu comes from Azolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.