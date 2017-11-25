Area 24 trio change plea in court

Three women who attacked a fellow woman on suspicion that she was cheating with a husband to one of them have changed their court plea.

In an earlier appearance in court, the trio of Flora Chinguwo, Norah Chatsika and Gertrude Banda had told the court that they were not guilty of charges leveled against them.

These included charges of assault and insulting the modesty of a woman.

They were arrested after a video clip went viral of the three assaulting another woman because they believed she was cheating with a husband to one of them.

In the clip, the three can be seen beating the other woman with various objects. They also tear her clothes and pull at her hair.

The whole ordeal is recorded on camera.

However, although the ordeal is on camera, the three denied the charges.

When they appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha on 24 November, the three changed their plea to guilty.

The court however denied their bail application.