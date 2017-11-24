No bail for women who beat up ‘MG 2

Three Area 24 women who ganged up against another woman and beat her up on suspicion that she was going out with a husband to one of them have been denied bail.

The three appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha in Lilongwe today.

Lawyer for the three pleaded with the court to give a bail to the three who have been in custody since last month.

However the state objected to the bail arguing that the three are a flight risk and may induce shock into the community.

Despite arguments from the lawyer of the trio who said that tempers have calmed in the community, magistrate Chiotcha refused to grant the three a bail.

Chiotcha agreed with the state prosecutor and ordered the three to be taken back into custody.

He has since given both sides 7 days to prepare for submissions when the court will reconvene.

The three Flora Chinguwo, Norah Chatsika and Gertrude Banda were arrested after a video clip went viral of them attacking another woman.l