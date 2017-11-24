The Malawi National Football Team’s downward spiral on the FIFA rankings continued on Thursday as the team slumped to their lowest ranking of the year, plummeting by 9 places.

This was discovered after the world soccer governing body released its November to December rankings.

Ron Van Geneugden’s Flames who were ranked 117 before Thursday’s release have now dropped to 126, the worst ranking since the turn of the year.

This has come at a time when some soccer fans and pundits are beginning to lose faith in the Belgian mentor.

Under his tutelage, the team has played 11 games in all competitions, winning 2, losing four with 5 draws.

Malawi’s next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opponents, Morocco have moved 8 steps up to position 40 in the world while another team in the same group Cameroon have dropped by 3 places to position 45.

Comoros whom Malawi beat 1-0 in their first qualifying outing are ranked 130 after falling 3 places down.

Malawi’s latest international assignment was a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in a friendly match, played at the Bingu National Stadium, in Lilongwe two weeks ago.

Their next competitive fixture could come in June 2018 in the regional showpiece, the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Ranked 75, Zambia’s Chipolopolo Boys are the highest ranked team in the region followed by South Africa, ranked 81.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are ranked top on the continent while Germany lead the global ladder.