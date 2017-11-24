Chambo in danger of extinction in Lake Malawi

It is a source of pride with a lot of tourists flocking to enjoy Malawi’s oreochromis lidole locally known as ‘Chambo’.

But that is to be history as statistics show Lake Malawi remains with engraulicypris sardella also known as ‘Usipa’ as the largest specie caught.

According to statistics, Usipa is now making up 70 percentage of catch with 30 percent being recorded to be of other species.

Out of the 30 percent, Chambo is at 2 percent in making the total percentage of the catch of fish in Malawi.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has since called for action towards the situation.

The minister observed that extinction of Chambo fish and other species that Lake Malawi has is to affect the economy of the country and people’s livelihood along the lake.

He disclosed further that fishing contributes to 4 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Fish in Malawi has been a saviour that broke chains of poverty among many people staying along the shores of Lake Malawi.

This witnessed an extinction of species of fish due to overfishing as people strive to bring food on the table through fishing.