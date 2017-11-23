Road accident claims one life

A 15-year-old boy identified as Frank Manda died on Tuesday in a road accident at Chintheche.

Public relations officer for Nkhatabay police Cecilia Mfune said the accident involved a minibus driven by William Banda who was coming from Dwangwa heading towards Chintheche.

Upon reaching Kadula area, the driver saw a pedal cyclist heading in the same direction carrying two pillion passengers one of whom was Manda.

When the minibus was close to the biycle, the cyclist tried to change direction from left to right hand side of the road and suddenly Manda jumped from the moving bicycle and landed on the road, injuring his head.

The vehicle then run over his left leg.

The passenger died upon reaching Nkhatabay District Hospital due to multiple fracture of the leg and head injuries.

Frank Manda hailed from Chaphulika Village,T/A Zilakomwa in Nkhatabay District.