Man rapes daughter

Police in Neno are keeping in custody a 44-year-old man for raping his 11-year-old biological daughter.

Public relations officer for Neno police station Raphael Kaliati identified the man as Madalo Kasese.

He said on the material day the suspect’s wife was attending a village banking meeting within the village leaving behind the victim with her father.

The suspect got some space and called the victim into the house where he raped her.

When the wife came back the victim did not say anything because she was strongly threatened.

After some days, the victim was observed by one woman in the village that she was having problems when walking.

When asked the child narrated the whole story.

The woman then reported the matter to the community social welfare representative who later reported the matter to police.

Madalo Kasese, 44, hails from village Hiwa, TA Chekucheku in Neno district

He is in police custody pending court where he will answer the charge of incest.