Man jailed 14 years over ivory worth K45m

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced to 14 years in prison a 52-year-old man who was found with ivory worth K45 million.

According to Kasungu Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza, the man Robert Jackson Gondwe was arrested on November 14, 2017 at Chinsanjire village in the district after police officers and game rangers successfully followed a tip.

Namwaza said Gondwe was found in possession of 10 pieces of raw Ivory weighing 30.815kg and worth K45,606,200.

“Gondwe was answering charges of being found in possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 86(1) as read with section 110(B)(b)of the National Parks and Wildlife Act and (2) and dealing in government trophy contrary to section 91(1)as read with section 110 (B)(b) National Parks and Wildlife Act,” he said.

In court, Gondwe pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for lenient sentences as it was the first time for him to commit the offences.

However, Director of Prosecution in the Malawi Police Service Happy Mkandawire who was representing the state objected to Gondwe’s request saying that the nature of the offences he was answering required stiff sentences to be meted on him.

Mkandawire reminded the court that government spends a lot of money to maintain protected species like elephants and if such offences are to be stopped perpetrators must be given stiff sentences.

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda slapped the convict with 14 years for the first offence and 12 years for the second but said the sentences will run concurrently.

Gondwe comes from Gaga village village, Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu district.,