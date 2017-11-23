Health workers stole mattresses in Chikhwawa

Twenty two mattresses which were stolen by health workers at Chikhwawa District Hospital have been recovered by Police.

The mattresses were among twenty eight mattresses that went missing at Chikhwawa District Hospital earlier this week.

They were reportedly donated to the hospital through a project and were meant to be distributed to health centres but were stolen a few days ago from a storeroom by workers including senior by officers.

Reports show that maintenance supervisor at the hospital opened the storeroom at night and started distributing the mattresses to some members of staff.

Police were informed about the issue and they recovered the mattresses after raiding homes of hospital workers.