Tabitha Chawinga flourishes in Sweden

Football star Tabitha Chawinga’s career in Sweden continues to grow to great heights as she has been named Best Striker in the 2017 Football league.

She beat reigning World player of the year Lieke Martens and Montpellier’s Stina Blackstenius.

Chawinga bagged 26 goals in 22 matches finishing as the top goal scorer for her side Kvarnsveden.

She however came second as the Most Valuable Player to Filippa Angeldahi of Hammarby at the gala awards that took place last evening.

Chawinga becomes the second African to win the Swedish Best Forward award after Gaelle Enganamouit.

She has since confirmed she is heading to China.

The move to the undisclosed club in China places her as the third African to move to China after Enganamouit and Asisat.

Chawinga won herself the silver boot award at the Cosafa championship earlier this year.

Women football is at the moment taking shapes in Malawi with establishment of several clubs and leagues.