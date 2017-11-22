Six family members poisoned in Lilongwe

Six members of the same family are currently admitted at Daeyang Luke Hospital after they ate food that is suspected to have been poisoned.

The incident occurred at Robert Camp Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe on Monday night.

Malawi24 caught up with Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani who has confirmed the issue.

Makalani told Malawi24 that on Monday night, the members of the family ate supper (Nsima with relish) together before they went to sleep.

“Relatives within the village were surprised to discover that the family members failed to wake up early in the morning of Tuesday. The villagers decided to break into the house only to discover that all the members were unconscious,” Makalani told Malawi24.

The villagers reported the matter to Kanengo Police Station. Police Detectives led by Gift Mwahara rushed to the scene where they took the victims and rushed them to Daeyang Luke Hospital where they were admitted.

The victims managed to gain consciousness three hours later.

Police officers have collected samples of the food which the family took for analysis and have opened a case of alleged food poisoning against unknown person.

The family members include a woman aged 46, three male adults, and three boys aged between 10-15 years.