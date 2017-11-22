Policewomen to conduct special operations

With an aim of displaying the capacity of female police officers in curbing crime and reducing road accidents, policewomen under Kanengo Police Station and Lumbadzi Sub-Police Station will conduct a number of operations within their policing areas.

The women are expected to display their activities from Wednesday to Friday (22-24th November 2017).

Malawi24 caught up with Kanengo Police Spokesperson Laban Makalani who said that some of the activities which the officers are expected to conduct include: manning roadblocks, patrols, civic educating road users and visiting primary schools.

“At the roadblocks, the policewomen will be expected to detect crime and check worthiness of vehicles and they will also civic educate road users on the importance of observing traffic regulations,” Makalani told Malawi24.

According to Makalani, on Thursday the 23rd November 2017, the policewomen will visit 16 primary schools where they are expected to motivate and inspire pupils.

The exercise is being dubbed as “Operation BASADI” and has been organised by the Police Women Network- Malawi Chapter, which is a regional organisation aimed at promoting effectiveness of female police officers in all countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“BASADI” is a word which means woman in Lesotho.