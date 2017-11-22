Nanthambwe wins Phalombe Chess Tourney

Malawi’s Chess heavyweight Hubert Nanthambwe on Sunday afternoon was crowned the inaugural Phalombe Chess Tournament champion after thumping other nine competitors.

The tournament which was organized by the district’s sports office attracted 10 players who competed for the title in a play all format.

Another well known Chess star in the country Fidelis Jimu also took part in the tournament which was held in the Business Support Unit conference room.

Nanthambwe won with 5.5 points after he defeated Jimu who finished second with 4.5 points followed by Austin Kazembe who got 3 points.

Speaking after his victory, Nanthambwe said the participation of a woman in the tournament has persuaded him to open up a Chess school in the district where free lessons will be delivered to different individuals.

“I commend the District Commissioner and the Sports Officer for organizing such tournament for the first time in history here and participation of one female player has encouraged me to initiate a Chess School in Phalombe where free lessons will be provided every weekend,” he said in an interview with Malawi24.

The only female player whom he was referring that had participated in the tournament is Annie Chimalizeni who finished on the last position with no point.

Phalombe District Sports Officer Edward Malumero said his office has been impressed with how people have welcomed the sport in the district despite it being unpopular.

“We saw it is very important to introduce the game of Chess here in Phalombe so as to promote minority sports since many people think that whenever we talk about sports then we say things like football and netball.

“People have really welcomed it and you can see that now they are thinking of establishing a Chess school where people whether young or old will be learning it, that has really impressed me,” Malumero said.

After the tournament Malumero then donated two Chess boards which will be used by those who will be interested to play and which the learners at the yet to be initiated Chess school shall be using.