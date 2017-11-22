Leaders should not take Malawi for granted – Analyst

A political analyst in the country has asked leaders in the country not to take Malawi for granted.

Speaking in an Interview with Malawi24, one of the Political Scientists in the country, Wonderful Mkhutche said the problems Malawians are because leaders take Malawians for granted adding that there is too much corruption which is crippling the nation.

“Leaders should not take Malawi for granted. It is not that this nation entirely lacks resources for its growth. It is because there is too much corruption and organized mismanagement of resources. People are feeling the pinch,” said Mkhutche.

He said Malawians will react in 2019.

“When they decide to act, even outside law, it should not come as a surprise. 2019 is yet another opportunity to be answerable to Malawians depending on what has happened so far.

“It will be a different election looking at the duality shape Malawi politics has gained. But above all, when voted into power, leaders should work for people,” he said.

Malawi has had a lot of worrisome ills like the ongoing blackouts, the blood sucking paranormal, incessant wars between the ruling and opposition among many other things.

Commenting on the matter, Mkhutche said Malawi is indeed going through its toughest times.

“The blood suckers rumor robbed us of innocent lives, the blackouts are crippling our economy and endless politicized fights between the ruling and opposition parties are compromising our focus. All these are taking us back at a time we need to make progress,” he said.

He however said that he sees the country’s democracy having a great potential to improve as the country has visible and strong structures which only needs political will to improve.

“Malawi’s democracy has a great potential to improve. We have visible and strong structures which only needs political will to improve. Much as we base our politics and campaign on things like infrastructural development, democratic institutions are important as well. They too should be part of manifestos and action,” said Mkhutche.