Thugs attack police officer

Panga wielding thugs in Lilongwe on Sunday attacked a police officer and his friend before robbing the two of their cellphones.

The thugs robbed the officer and his friend of four cellphones worth K203,000.

According to a police report, the police officer has been identified as 37-year-old Gift Zintambira.

Around 6pm on Sunday the police officer went to his friend’s house in Area 23 and while there the two decided to go to Chimwala to visit Zintambila’s parents.

“They used Mtaya road, and as they were approaching M1 road they found a certain motor vehicle parked almost across the road. Upon slowing down, two unknown criminals armed with panga knives came and attacked them,” the report says.

The criminals assaulted Zintambira on the head and then stole the cellphones.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the thieves.