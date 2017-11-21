Convict jailed for escaping from prison

The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 6 months imprisonment with hard labour for escaping from prison.

The convict Lafiki John was at Mwanza prison serving a 4 year jail term for the offence of burglary and theft.

On 9 August, John was among prisoners who went to Mwanza River to fetch water and in the process he escaped.

Prison warder Feston Manjomo who was at the place noted that John had escaped and he therefore reported to police for investigations.

The prisoner was later found at Chileka in Blantyre and was arrested by the police.

In court the 32 year old man pleaded guilty to charge of escaping from lawful custody which is contrary to section 115 of the penal code.

Police prosecutor Jane Juma requested for stiffer punishment to deter others from doing the same.

His worship Lanre Mangazi sentenced the convict to 6 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Lafiki John comes from Malolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.