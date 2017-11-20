Teacher arrested for raping 16-year-old learner

Police in Ntchisi have arrested a primary school teacher at Chididi Primary School for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in the district.

Police have identified the suspect as Geoffrey Kazembe, 30, of Kachibande Village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.

Publicist for the police Gladson M’bumpha said this happened on November 16, 2017 at Kayaza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi district.

M’bumpha said the teacher enticed the minor to have sex with him.

“The two indeed had sex which took place close to the victim’s residence at an awkward hour which raised the alarm to the parents to start looking for her whereabouts but to no avail,” he explained.

Later, when the girl reported back home, she was quizzed by her parents to reveal her whereabouts and in the course she revealed to have been sexually abused by the teacher.

The teacher was therefore interviewed and he admitted committing the crime. Medical report confirmed that the penetration took place.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of defilement.