Mathews Sibale leads Super League top goal scorers list

Silver Strikers forward Mathews Sibale’s goal scoring prowess have been his main highlight this season as he leads on the top goal scorers list of the TNM Super League.

The forward leads with 13 goals, just one ahead of Blue Eagles’ Mphatso Philimoni and Premier Bet Wizards’ Mischek Botomani on 10 goals tying with Masters Security’s Vincent Nyangulu.

Thus far, 456 goals have been scored.

Civil Sporting Club leads with 36 goals.

Nyasa Big Bullets have conceded the least goals (7).

Be Forward Wanderers are the current leaders with 58 points just four points ahead of rivals Bullets.