Fredokiss shines in his success story

The name Fredokiss is trending more than ever in Malawi following the artist’s remarkable achievements in a space of few days.

Born Penjani Kalua, the hip hop icon will have the past week to remember, for being offered an ambassadorial role by NBS Bank and grabbing three top accolades in the highly hyped Urban Music People (UMP) Awards.

Late last week, Fredokiss was named NBS brand ambassador, and when his celebratory mood was on the blink of dying down, an icing on the cake was added.

He went on to come against strong challenge to claim three top awards as best hip hop artist, best live act, and artist of the year.

His aspirations to transform lives of the youths in Malawi has made him a role model to many. With the rapper proving to be very influential, it did not come as a surprise to his fans that his efforts are being handsomely rewarded.

Other renowned figures have poured congratulatory messages to him for his success as a musician and an inspiration to the youth.

Gospel Musicians, Patience Namadingo and Khama Khwiliro, are among those that have clapped for him.

The Ghetto King Kong, as Kalua is popularly known is among a few Malawian artists with a strong semi-urban appeal. He identifies himself with the riffraff which in the end makes him popular among many.

The son to veteran politician, Kamlepo Kalua, maintains he is not going to follow his father’s footsteps since he is bigger than any politician. By this, he means his goodwill gestures should not be mistaken for tactics towards gaining political mileage.

This year he has dropped a number of songs that have won people’s hearts. Among the songs is a rework of veteran musician Lucius Banda’s Njira Zawo.