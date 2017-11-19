Mzuni seek revenge

Mzuni will be seeking revenge when they play Silver Strikers who beat them 1-0 in the first round of the Super League.

The Mzuzu based side will meet the Central Bankers on Sunday in a Super League encounter.

According to assistant coach for the students McNerbert Kadzuwa, this is the time to prove that the team is now in good shape.

“The team is now in good shape as we are fighting to finish in top eight and at the moment all boys are having that spirit of winning games,” he said.

He added that they have been boosted by the coming back from injury of Lughindiko Mshani

“We were lacking the front force, he plays better with Lazarus Deco Nyemera in the centre, this time around we are giving our supporters the three points,” said Kadzuwa.

The Green Intellectuals lost to Nyasa Big Bullets last weekend but Kadzuwa said they deserved more from the game.

Mzuni have 30 points and are on position 10 while their opponents Silver Strikers have three 50 points and are third. Both teams have played 25 games.

Mzuni’s aim is to finish in the top eight of the league.