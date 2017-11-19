K75 billion Business Park in the offing

The capital city of Malawi is about to wear a new face as construction of a K75 billion Business Park is expected to start next week in Lilongwe.

According to Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), the Lilongwe Grand Business Park project is one of the outcomes of the first ever Malawi Investment Forum (MFI) which the government of Malawi hosted in 2015.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika will preside over the ground breaking ceremony for the project on November 22.

The project which is estimated to cost USD 100 million (75 billion Malawi kwacha) will have three phases and is expected to be completed in five years.

According to a press release signed by MITC public relations manager Deliby Chimbalu, the project which is located in area 46 along the by-pass comprises of 20 hectares of integrated mall and hotel development and it is being promoted by China-Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited Company which was registered in August 2015.

“We are pleased to inform the public that all the processes regarding implementation of the Lilongwe Grand Business Park Project have been finalised and a ground breaking ceremony has been arranged on the 22nd of November this year,” said Chimbalu.

She added that the park which aims at providing business facilities under one roof will be comprised of; shopping mall, high class office building, Villas with supporting facilities such as five star hotel and conference centre.

“The project has been designed in a way that people dealing in commercial activities will find basically everything under one roof. Talk of building materials, decoration materials, furniture, clothing boutiques, cars and autoparts sales, electrical appliances, banking facilities and on top of that the park will have wide internet coverage,” Chimbalu added.

MITC stresses that the investment is estimated to create 1500 jobs and 2000 indirect jobs for the local Malawians.