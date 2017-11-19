Billy Kaunda quits politics

Politician Billy Kaunda has said he has quit politics to focus on his family.

Kaunda served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba West Constituency, a seat which he lost in the 2014 elections.

He however told the local media that he did not quit because he is no longer an MP.

According to Kaunda, people in the constituency want him back and they would vote for him if he contested in the next elections.

“If you can do research, you will find that people of Mzimba West still love me. I have done good things for them when I was MP and I left a very good record.

“Moreover, I always believe that the best time to leave the stage is when you are still dancing very well,” he said.

Before becoming legislator for Mzimba West Constituency, Kaunda was MP for Blantyre City South East Constituency where he served from 2004 to 2009.

Kaunda first made a name as a musician with songs such as Mwapindulanji and Kumidima.