Kamuzu Barracks secure Fisd Cup final spot

The 2016 runners up have made it to the Fisd Challenge Cup final for the second time in a row after overcoming a stubborn Masters Security 5-4 on penalties at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilongwe based military side gave away a 2-0 lead with minutes to play on the clock to take the game into the shootout where Wyson Nthala missed his spot kick.

Dan Ziba had given the Soldiers a first half lead with a fantastic goal before Kamuzu Barracks extended their lead through a Manase Chiyesa strike in the second half.

However, the rookies refused to die without a fight when in-form Juma Yatina scored from the spot.

The game opened up early on but the visitors squandered their first big chance in the 28th minute as un-marked Vincent Nyangulu volleyed over the cross bar from inside the box.

Nyangulu’s miss proved too costly as he found his team trailing through Ziba’s strike, 1-0.

Come second half, it was 2-0.

Chiyesa combined well with Dave Banda, allowing the former Escom United forward to slot the ball past Bester Phiri.

The rookies then pulled one back through Yatina when KB’s defence was caught napping in the line of duty, 2-1.

Despite Masters Security’s fight back in the match, the Soldiers had all the opportunity to seal the game from the spot but they missed and moments later, it was 2-2 as the rookies pulled back from the spot to take the game into the shootout.

Gerald Nkungula and Nkhana missed from the spot to send the Soldiers into the final where they will play the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks.

The two teams will fight for the final spot when they play each other at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.