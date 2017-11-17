Thyolo, Mulanje declares ‘war’ on Malawi

…Wandale questions why his madness concerns another state

The ‘sketchy’ secession of Thyolo and Mulanje districts from mainland Malawi continues to take mind blowing twists.

The latest development is that the two districts which operate under the republic of MUST is that it has declared war on Malawi for instituting an order that its leader Vincent Wandale undergoes a mental test for leading the People’s Land Organization (PLO) on the calls for the secession of the two districts.

Apparently, the results of the test disclosed that Wandale is mentally challenged something which he has denied in totality.

“Why should my madness test be called for by the state of a country that I have moved out of. Let my family do that task. This is a breach of laws. The Malawi government has subjected a leader of another nation to a mental test without consent. This is a declaration of war,” he told reporters after he got of court in Lilongwe.

He has since disclosed that he has handed over power to some people who he did not mention who are serving as interim leaders.

The soft spoken land activist also said he fears the government of Malawi has an evil plot against him.

” What medicine do they want to give me? They want to kill me, but why should they do so when Malawi landed diplomatic ties with Kosovo which seceded from Serbia meaning they accept the ideals of secession,” he added.

Wandale was arrested hours after a failed official inauguration of MUST a few weeks ago.

He maintains Thyolo and Mulanje are no longer part of Malawi.

Among other things Wandale who was serving as District Agriculture Officer for Lilongwe says the Malawi government has failed to listen to the people of the two districts on matters of land.

The PLO wonders why government was coy on their calls to oversee an equal sharing of land with tea estate owners who they also accuse of exploitation.

The Malawi government however keeps on saying the said secession is not recognizable.