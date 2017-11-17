Police looking for killer driver

Police are looking for a hit and run driver who killed a 25-year-old pedal cyclist in a road accident in Ntchisi district.

According to Ntchisi Police Station Publicist Gladson M’bumpha, the accident occurred on Wednesday night at Kawongo Village along Nkhotakota-Kasungu road.

He identified the pedal cyclist as Kafere Chrisprin aged 25.

M’bumpha said the killer driver was coming from the direction of Nkhotakota heading to Kasungu.

Upon arrival at Kawongo Village, the driver hit the cyclist who was coming from opposite direction.

Following the impact, the cyclist died on the spot due to head injuries and multiple fractures.

The driver immediately sped off from the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to trace the driver.

Kafere Chrisprin hailed from Chipwaila village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.