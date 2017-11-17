Chakwera ruled out of order

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya on Friday ruled Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera out of order for calling President Peter Mutharika a ‘prince of thieves’.

The Speaker ruled that some of the words used Chakwera used when responding to President Mutharika’s address on Monday should be removed from the Hansard.

Chakwera in his speech called Mutharika a ‘prince of thieves, ‘incompetent’ and ‘insensitive’.

After Chakwera’s speech on Monday, government chief whip Henry Mussa stood on a point of order saying words such as ‘incompetent’ and ‘insensitive’ reflected on the head of state.

In his ruling on Friday, Speaker Richard Msowoya said the words were not parliamentary according to Standing Order 97 of the National Assembly hence should be removed from the Hansard.

“Honourable members it is also a considered view that, remarks become disrespectful if it contains words that reflect on him personally or impute an improper motive on a part of a president.

“Therefore, I hereby rule that those words should be struck off the record of that day,” said Msowoya.

He then advised members of Parliament to avoid using insulting and inflammatory words.

Following the ruling, some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) tried to object but Msowoya told them that once the Speaker has made his ruling no one is allowed to make further contribution.

Mussa however hailed Msowoya saying this was the first time since 1964 that a leader of opposition has been ruled out of order.