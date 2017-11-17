Burundian jailed for rape

The Nkukula First Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 21 year old Burundian national to six years in prison for raping and impregnating a 14 year old girl.

The court sentenced Leonard Juma on Wednesday.

Juma hails from Dzaleka camp, Traditional Authority Nsakambewa in Dowa but was doing business at Area 49 Dubai market in Lilongwe.

Prosecutor Sergeant Esnart Phiri of Kanengo Police Station proved the case beyond reasonable doubt by parading four state witnesses who testified that the convict had committed the offence in April this year at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The convict pleaded for leniency as he was first offender and he told the court that he wanted to take full responsibility of the pregnancy though he is married to another young woman.

While passing the sentence, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa bemoaned the high prevalence of cases of sexual assault on girls.

She observed that victims of defilement are not only traumatised during the commission of the offence, but also throughout their lives.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to the public to desist from having sexual relationships with girls under the age of 18 because it is against the law.