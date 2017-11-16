Man jailed for stealing items worth K12 million

The Nkukula Court has sentenced a 49-year-old man to 42 months in prison for stealing car parts worth 12 million Kwacha.

The man identified as Charles Abeki of village Likoswe, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, was sentenced by First Grade Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa after a full trial.

The man was answering a case of theft under section 278 of the penal code which he was denying.

He was being accused of stealing assorted motor vehicle parts belonging to AS Investment in Lilongwe. The theft occurred during the month of June this year at the company’s premises which are located at Kanengo Industrial area.

The court learnt through evidence brought before the court by State Prosecutor Sergeant Patrick Mkumbi of Kanengo Police, that the man used to steal motor vehicle body parts from stationary vehicles which were packed within the company’s premises after conniving with security guards for the company.

Through the witnesses, Prosecutor Sgt Mkumbi proved that the convict managed to steal assorted vehicle parts such as: intercoolers, brake-drums, radiators, fans, brake chambers, and batteries of various trucks belonging to the company.

According to the prosecutor, the police recovered some of the stolen items from the convict.

While passing the sentence, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa said theft is a serious crime. She further said that the practice of stealing from companies need to be discouraged as it has the potential of scaring away investors in the country.

The Magistrate said she had decided to impose a 42 month (which is equivalent to three and a half year) sentence with the hope that it will serve as a lesson to members of the general public.