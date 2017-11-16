Malawi opposition parties slapped in the face

A human rights and good governance NGO has condemned Malawi’s opposition parties for not talking about issues that concerns ordinary Malawians.

The drilling has come from the Malawi Watch as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government continues to get unending criticism from opposition parties in Malawi over what is being termed as failed leadership.

The Malawi Watch feels the opposition parties are only working on their personal vendettas on the government other than expressing the concerns of Malawians and guiding government in good faith of what measures it should take on the said areas so that the nation develops.

The NGO feels that the opposition parties which include the Malawi Congress Party and the People’s Party (MCP) have taken Parliament as the place where they should take their personal issues.

‘’Malawi Watch take this opportunity to remind the rest of the opposition members that they are in the august house on behalf of the people of Malawi,’’ reads a depict of the statement.

It adds: ’’We also believe that opposition parties have the responsibility to hold the government to account for its commissions or omissions by serving as a watchdog of those in power. This is extremely important as it keeps the government to its mandate and ensures a high level of transparency in state matters. In fact, that is what President Mutharika called for in his address.’’

In his state of the nation address, Mutharika did not let scot free the opposition. He slammed them for not being positive about his leadership something he said is detrimental to Malawi’s economy.

In their responses, the MCP and the PP still bit Mutharika hard saying he is clueless and therefore needs not to undermine the arguments by his critics.

They accuse him of smiling to corruption citing recent reports of misappropriated funds at Escom as an example.

The DPP has over the years shrugged off every criticism the opposition and Civil Societies render on matters of national interest ranging from the economy, blackouts and corruption.