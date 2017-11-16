Arsonist fined K1.5 million

Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court has ordered a 43-year-old man to pay a fine of K1.5 million for setting on fire a maize mill.

The arsonist has been told to pay the money or in default serve 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

According to publicist for Ntchisi police station Gladson M’bumpha, the convict Nelson Harold Kachipala on October 21 at Machiasawo village set on fire a maize mill valued at K1.1 million belonging to Stanley Mtumbati from the district.

M’bumpha said the convict’s two children picked a quarrel with the owner of the maize mill and in reaction Kachipala set the mill ablaze.

First Grade Magistrate Yohane Nkhata said the convict destroyed something which the owner invested a lot of money in.

He added that the maize mill was a source of income for the victim’s family hence the convict deserved a stiff sentence to send as a warning to other would-be offenders.

He then sentenced him to pay a fine of K1.5 million or in default serve 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict comes from Kongola Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi.

In a related development, the same court has sentenced Dyton Msema, 53, of Kongola Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of setting on fire two houses belonging to Chipiliro Chimwere, 27, and his sister Magret Chimwere, 36, all from Nkhuzi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi.